OSU volleyball: Beavers set student attendance record for rivalry match

The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Oregon in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20) in front of a record 1,989 students on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum.

“I was stoked when I saw all the students come out,” head coach Mark Barnard said. “It was unbelievable. The energy they gave us was amazing and really helped us out. I’ve been here 18 years and to have that from the students tonight was truly remarkable.”

Mychael Vernon returned to the starting lineup for the Beavs, leading all attackers with 17 kills in the match. She was joined in double-figures by Vivian Light (13) and Izzi Szulczewski (10), who finished with a double-double, adding 14 digs.

The Beaver (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12 Conference) face a short turnaround, welcoming Cal to Gill Coliseum on Friday. First serve is set for 6 p.m.