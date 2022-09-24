OSU volleyball: Beavers rally for win over Golden Bears

The Oregon State volleyball team earned a dramatic five-set victory over California on Friday night at Gill Coliseum. Set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13 for the Beavers.

“That was truly a great team effort,” said OSU coach Mark Barnard. “We certainly struggled at various time during the match, but we found a way to play our best volleyball in the fifth set and come out with a victory.”

The Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) were led by Izzi Szulczewski who had a career-best 13 kills to go along with 11 digs. Mychael Vernon finished just shy of a new career high, capping a solid offensive night with 17 kills, while Vivian Light had 13 kills and Kinley Swan added 10.

On the defensive end, five different OSU players finished with 10 or more digs, paced by libero Ryan White’s 18. Already leading the Pac-12 in digs per set, Oregon State matched a season-high with 80 on the night. At the net, Light had a career-best five blocks, including four solo stuffs, while OSU had its second-best season total with 15 team blocks.

Oregon State will host Arizona at 7 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum.