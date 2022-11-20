OSU volleyball: Beavers push Bruins to four sets

In a marathon match, the Oregon State volleyball team was outlasted by UCLA in four sets on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 35-33, 25-19 for the Bruins.

Four different Beavers finished in double figures for kills with Mychael Vernon leading all attackers with 19. Sophomore DiLara Unal and freshman Kinley Swan both recorded career-highs finishing with 12 and 11 kills, while Kateryna Tkachenko added 15 for OSU.

Setter Inna Balkyo set a new Oregon State best with 57 assists, finishing one off her career-high set at Rutgers, while collecting another double-double with 12 digs.

It was also a career day for libero Ryan White, who paced the OSU defense with a career-high 23 digs in the match. Defensive specialist Iris Coba also recorded a career-best nine digs in the contest.

Behind a pair of 3-0 runs, the Beavs were able to jump out to a 9-6 advantage at the start of the opening set. After back-to-back kills from Tkachenko gave OSU a 9-6 lead, the Bruins responded with nine of the next 12 points to hold a 15-12 edge at the media timeout. Oregon State answered late with a pair of solo blocks as part of a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 18-17. Tied at 20, an ace from Unal pushed the Beavers ahead by one. In a set featuring big runs by both teams, UCLA responded with one last 4-0 push and closed the set, 25-23, off a block by Tristin Savage and Iman Ndiaye.

After hitting .143 in the opening set, Oregon State found its groove offensively, hitting .429 with just a pair of errors in the second set to tie the match. Knotted at 14, OSU pushed with kills from Vernon and Szulczewski to grab a lead they wouldn’t relinquish at 17-14. Unal sealed the set with her ninth kill of the match to even the score at 1-1 behind a 25-21 in the second set.

The third set saw the score tied on 16 different occasions. Oregon State fought hard to erase a 15-10 deficit and held set point on nine different occasions in a battle for the upper hand in the match. Despite only holding set point once at 34-33, the Bruins were able to fight off the Beavers all nine times and go up 2-1 in the match with a 35-33 victory in the third.

The final kill of the third gave the Bruins a spark, as they went on to hit .486 offensively in the final set. Playing stellar defense throughout the match, fatigue from the third set became a factor with UCLA collecting 18 kills in a 25-19 win in set four.

Oregon State closes the 2022 schedule on the road next week at Stanford on Wednesday and Oregon on Friday.