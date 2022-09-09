OSU volleyball: Beavers open home tournament with win over North Texas

The Oregon State volleyball team opened play in the Asics Invitational on Friday with a four-set victory over North Texas at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21 for the Beavers.

Kateryna Tkachenko had 17 kills and Mychael Vernon added 13 kills for Oregon State (3-3). Izzi Szulczewski had nine kills and a team-high 15 digs. Inna Balyko led the team with 49 assists and committed just one setting error. She also had nine digs.

Oregon State will be back on the floor at 8 p.m. Friday to play Utah State. The Aggies will open tournament play Friday afternoon against Portland State.