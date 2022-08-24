OSU volleyball: Beavers move forward with a young but experienced squad

Oregon State has relied on a core group of young players over the past two seasons.

Third-year sophomores Kateryna Tkachenko, Vivian Light, Mychael Vernon and Izzy Szulczewski took on key roles early in their careers. Now they form the foundation of head coach Mark Barnard’s squad which aims to improve on last season’s 5-25 record.

Because of the COVID year, each of those players has used just one year of eligibility, making them sophomores on the roster, but juniors in terms of their time spent in the program.

“They’re young but experienced. We need to take advantage of that,” Barnard said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tkachenko led the team in kills last season with 282. Light had 125 kills and Vernon 103. Szulczewski was second on the team in digs with 246, trailing Grace Massey, who had 396 digs and ended her career as the program’s all-time leader with 2,174.

Massey was one of three senior leaders on last year’s team along with middle blocker Lindsey Schell and outside hitter Maddie Goings. Schell graduated with the 12th-most blocks in program history (331) and Goings is seventh in career kills (1,313).

The rest of the lineup was made up of underclassmen. Light, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Sloughhouse, California, said being such a young team was difficult.

“It was rough last season but it’s going to help us in the upcoming season because we’ve been able to form as a team and grow together,” Light said.

Aliyah McDonald, a 6-foot middle blocker from Pearland, Texas, came in as a freshman with the others in 2020, but missed all of last season after tearing her ACL and meniscus during an open gym just prior to the start of fall camp. She underwent surgery almost exactly one year ago.

McDonald is still wearing a protective brace on her left leg but she was a full participant in the team’s public scrimmage on Saturday night at Gill Coliseum and had 12 kills and eight blocks.

“She’s come back well. I think with any long-term injury it’s developing trust that you can jump and land on that knee and it’s going to stay there,” Barnard said.

McDonald was cleared for full participation just before the start of training camp and she said the first week was a challenge. But now the leg feels fine and her confidence is growing.

The hardest part, she said, was the year of rehabilitation in which she had to rely heavily on the program’s trainers and strength coaches.

“It was rough. Throughout the whole year it had its ups and downs. At some points, I was like “Am I ever going to feel the same?” McDonald said.

She said Heather Elliott, the team’s assistant athletic trainer, was her daily companion during rehabilitation. McDonald also appreciated the support of Shekinah Clarke, a former OSU player who had to endure a similar recovery process after an ACL tear.

“She texted me, telling me what it was going to be like, asking me how I was doing. Basically telling me how it was going to be,” McDonald said.

Oregon State does have one senior on the roster, transfer Inna Balyko, a 6-foot setter from Moscow who was first-team All-Big-Ten in 2020-21 at Rutgers.

Balyko brings great size and experience to that position.

“Coming up through the Soviet system, the Russian national program, only the toughest survive,” Barnard said. “She adds an element of calmness to the team on the court.”

Balyko said transferring to Oregon State was an easy decision. She loved the campus and she was intrigued by the opportunity to be the only senior alongside a group of younger teammates.

“I just wanted to try something new. New conference, new teammates,” Balyko said. “This was the first school I came for a visit and I basically fell in love with this place from the first time I saw it. I love the nature here.”

With McDonald’s return and Balyko’s arrival, Barnard said this year’s team is deeper than it has been in years. That has led to a very competitive training camp, with position battles taking place at several spots.

Barnard said the coaching staff has settled on a starting lineup, but he won’t reveal it until the opening game against Long Beach State at 11 a.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum.