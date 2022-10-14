OSU volleyball: Beavers lose in straight sets at UCLA

The Oregon State volleyball team fell to UCLA in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, on Friday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Izzi Szulczewski was the only Oregon State players with double-digit kills, finishing the match with 11. Setter Inna Balyko crept closer to 4,000 career assists, dishing out 22 on the night.

Both teams struggled from the service line early, with four of the match's first 10 points coming off service errors for the two teams. The Beavers held a one-point advantage at the media timeout with each team fighting for separation. The score was tied on eight occasions at the first media break. UCLA took its first lead at 16-15 and refused to relinquish, taking the first set 25-19.

With the Beavers up 6-5 early set two, UCLA took advantage of a pair of Beaver errors and two aces from Anna Dodson to go on a 6-1 run. The Bruins got hot in the second as another 5-1 run saw the Bruins stretch their lead to as many as six at 17-11. UCLA finished the set hitting at a .519 clip to take a 2-0 advantage in the match.

Set three saw big runs by each team, as the Bruins started set with a 7-3 push, before OSU answered with a 6-1 run of their own to give the Beavers a 9-8 advantage. However, UCLA immediately answered with an 8-2 charge to go up 16-11 and went on to close the match with a 25-20 victory in set three.

Oregon State closes a four-game road trip on Sunday with a matchup with USC. First serve is set for noon from Merle Norman Stadium.