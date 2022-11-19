OSU volleyball: Beavers lose home match to USC in straight sets

The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-18) to USC at Gill Coliseum on Friday night.

Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (7-20, 2-15 Pac-12) with 11 kills. Setter Inna Balyko was the only other Beaver in double figures, finishing with 33 assists in the contest, the most for the transfer in a three-set match this season.

Oregon State struggled to find an answer for the Trojan (20-8, 12-5 Pac-12) attack in the opening set, as USC made just two errors and hit .520 in the first set. The Trojans jumped out to a 7-4 advantage in the opening set behind a 4-0 push off back-to-back kills from Jordan Wilson. OSU answered with a pair of blocks to draw the set back to 8-7, but two more 4-0 sprint by the Trojans was all they needed to take the first set, 25-20.

The Beavers found their rhythm in the early part of the second set behind the attacking of Vernon. The Ossining, N.Y. native provided four kills during the opening phase of the second to help OSU hold a 15-14 edge at the media timeout. Tied at 18, Vernon’s ninth kill of the evening gave the Beavers the late lead. However, the Trojans responded with a 7-0 run to close the set and take a two-set advantage in the match.

Much like the second set, Oregon State hung tough with the Trojans in the beginning stages of the third set. Behind kills from subs Emily Bourne and Nursena Ballioglu, the Beavers grabbed a 17-15 lead trying to force a fourth set. USC once again answered with a big run, closing the third frame on a 10-1 dash and took the match behind a 25-18 victory in the final set.

Oregon State closes the home portion of the schedule at noon Sunday against UCLA.