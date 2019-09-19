The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Northern Colorado at the UNC/CSU Classic in Greeley, Colorado.
The Beavers (6-3), who continue to play short-handed due to injury and illness, led 2-1 before falling to the Bears (6-5).
Set scores were 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 18-25, 5-15.
Maddie Goings led the Beavers with 13 kills, Makenna Browne registered a career-high 14 digs and Haylie Bennett finished with 11 kills, one solo block and six block assists.
The Beavers play at Colorado State on Friday.