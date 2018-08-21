For the Oregon State volleyball program, 2018 is all about validation.
Picked to finish 10th in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll, the Beavers surprised many last fall by going 11-9 in conference play en route to their second NCAA tournament bid in four years. The team’s two best players have moved on, but postseason aspirations remain.
“We’re trying to start a pattern and a tradition here that we get to the NCAA tournament every year,” sophomore hitter Haylie Bennett said after last week’s Orange & Black scrimmage at Gill Coliseum. “We want to make that a habit, create an expectation almost that that’s our end goal.”
The Beavers, who open the 2018 season Friday against Virginia at the Iowa State Challenge, have never made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. With five returning starters, third-year head coach Mark Barnard is hoping to clear that hurdle.
Barnard hearkened back to last October when OSU got off to a 1-5 start in Pac-12 play. Seemingly out of nowhere, the Beavers stunned national power Washington in Seattle and finished the road trip with a victory at Washington State.
The surprising sweep was the beginning of a five-match winning streak that rescued their season.
“We want to go to the tournament every year, not just once every four or five,” said Barnard, the reigning Pac-12 coach of the year. “When we beat Washington, I said ‘this is great, but we’ve got to validate that by winning (at Washington State).’ This is a more macro example of validating what we did last year. And it’ll be tougher because we don’t have the offensive capabilities we had a year ago, but that’s life and we just have to deal with it.”
Gone are outside hitter Mary-Kate Marshall and setter Kylee McLaughlin, a duo that spearheaded the Beavers’ nine-win improvement from 2016 (12-19) to 2017 (21-12).
Marshall finished her four-year career with 1,915 kills, the second-most in program history. The three-time All-American recorded 525 kills, 268 digs, 58 blocks and 42 service aces last season.
Barnard, an OSU assistant coach for 11 years before taking the reins, called Marshall “the best all-around player” he’s coached in Corvallis.
“Rachel Rourke was very good, but Mary-Kate was probably more complete,” Barnard said. “But we knew she was going after four years here. Kylee’s the one that’s the toughest to replace.”
A heralded recruit from Texas, McLaughlin started all 33 matches a season ago and was voted Pac-12 freshman of the year. She ranked fourth in the conference with 10.69 assists per set and also had 312 digs.
McLaughlin, OSU’s only true setter last fall, transferred to Oklahoma after the season.
Freshman Maddie Sheehan, sophomore Allison Hughes and junior Montanna Gubrud — a trio of newcomers — are battling for McLaughlin’s vacated spot. All three are likely to see time during the Beavers’ 11-match road trip to open the season.
“I don’t think Mark has any idea of who’s setting right now,” said senior middle blocker and Santiam Christian High graduate Maddy Gravley. “I’d say it’s pretty even across the board. Whoever can connect best with the hitters is who’s going to be out on the court, and whoever brings the most energy.”
Sheehan is a converted outside hitter who has been setting for about six months. Hughes transferred to OSU from Southern Methodist and the 5-foot-6 Gubrud was a two-time AVCA Two-Year College All-American at Linn-Benton.
Gubrud, the younger sister of star Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, is too small to play in the front row, but Barnard isn’t ruling out a setter rotation.
“It’s obviously very important to connect with your setter, that’s kind of what runs the game,” said Bennett, a Philomath High alum. “I think the setters are great and they’re all very equal right now. It’s going to be interesting to see how things pan out.”
Bennett and fellow sophomore Maddie Goings are back to lead the Beavers’ offense. Goings compiled 321 kills last season — second on the team behind Marshall — and was a Pac-12 All-Freshman selection while Bennett (254 kills) and Kory Cheshire (253) were both attacking threats.
Northeastern transfer Amy Underdown has also proven to be a capable outside hitter.
“She is kind of the Mary-Kate replacement,” Barnard said.
Returning back row players Kayla Ellis and Grace Massey will again have big roles. Barnard said one will be the libero with the other slated for main defensive specialist.
The duo anchored OSU’s defense last season, keeping balls alive until an attacker could finish the play. Scrappy defending allowed the undersized Beavers to compete with larger, more talented teams.
“Our defense was really one of the big things that held us together,” said Gravley, who led the Beavers with 117 blocks last season. “Because when you don’t have as big of a block or as big of hitters, you just have to keep everything up off of the ground.
“One of our main focuses in practice is just making sure we’re in the right spot every time. We have to be a lot crisper than the other team to make up for that lack of size.”
The Beavers will again rely on volleyball IQ and defense in the always-difficult Pac-12.
After 11 matches away from Gill Coliseum, OSU is scheduled to host Seattle on Sept. 18 before jumping into conference play Sept. 20 at Oregon. The preseason coaches poll had the Beavers sliding back to 10th in the Pac-12, but the team is eager prove that 2017 wasn’t a fluke.
“I just think a big thing for us is being that underdog and validating what we did last year,” Gravely said. “Validation is really important for us to show people we can be a good program.”