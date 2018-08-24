AMES, Iowa — It took five sets, and extra time in the fifth, but the Oregon State volleyball team earned a season-opening win over Virginia (0-2) at the Iowa State Challenge Friday afternoon.
The Beavers won by scores of 19-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22 and 17-15 to earn their third straight season-opener under third-year head coach Mark Barnard.
Oregon State had to come from behind in the fourth stanza to force a fifth, and deciding, set. Trailing 11-7 with momentum against them, the Beavers capitalized on a pair of attack errors by the Cavaliers to begin to get back into the match.
A kill by Maddie Goings, who led the Beavers with 17, tied it up at 12 forcing Virginia into a timeout. It continued to be a back-and-forth affair until junior transfer Amy Underdown came alive with kills on three out of four to give the Beavers their first lead of the set at 21-19. A pair of Underdown blocks to go with a pair of Goings kill gave the Orange and Black the set and evened the match at two sets apiece.
OSU took the momentum into the fifth set and quickly took a 3-0 lead. But Virginia wasn't through, regained its footing and rolled off six straight points to reclaim a 9-5 lead. A quick kill by Serena Bruin, who had just entered the match for the first time, righted the ship for the Beavers, who nabbed seven of the next eight points to move ahead 12-10. The teams, again, went back-and-forth with ties at 12, 13, 14 and 15, before Goings' 17th kill of the match gave the Beavers match point for the second time. Oregon State finished it off when UVA's Jelena Novakovic's attack went wide and OSU secured the set 17-15.
The Beavers recorded 18 kills with only a single attack error to hit an impressive 65.4 percent.
OSU plays twice on Saturday, first taking on Ole Miss at 8 a.m. PDT, before facing No. 21 Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. PDT.