The Oregon State volleyball team finished the Redhawk Invitational in Seattle with two wins Saturday.
The Beavers defeated Gonzaga 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 and then swept host Seattle University 25-16, 25-21, 29-27.
OSU finished the weekend 3-0 despite playing without four regulars at the outside hitter position throughout the tourney. Kory Cheshire was named as the tournament MVP and Shekinah Clarke was recognized on the all-tournament team as well.
“Shekinah had outstanding results and Kory was excellent for us all weekend,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “I’m very proud of what this team accomplished here in Seattle. To remove three starters and a top backup from any team and to come away 3-0 just doesn’t happen. They should be proud of themselves. They really believed in themselves and it showed in the last set tonight.”
Cheshire had nine kills and 10 digs against the Redhawks, just missing her second double-double of the weekend. Lindsey Schell added eight blocks against the Redhawks and nine against Gonzaga.
Cheshire set a career-high with 17 kills against the Bulldogs and Serena Bruin posted 10 blocks along with a career-high eight kills.
OSU (6-2) heads to the Homewood Suites UNC/CSU Classic hosted by Northern Colorado and Colorado State next weekend.