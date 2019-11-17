Career-best matches by Haylie Bennett and Grace Massey weren’t enough as the Oregon State volleyball team fell to Arizona in five sets Sunday morning at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.
The loss drops the Beavers’ overall record to 9-18 overall and 3-13 in the Pac-12 Conference, while the Wildcats improve to 14-14, 4-12.
“Our offense was very inconsistent today and our outsides let us down which is a shame," coach Mark Barnard said. "Friday all of our outsides were on, but really none of them were consistent on the left side today. We just didn’t have enough variety in the offense today. Our blocking wasn’t very good this morning either. We need to trust and use better technique and trust in that more.”
Haylie Bennett set a career-high with 23 kills and Massey collected a career-high 33 digs and tallied a career-best five aces against the Wildcats. Montanna Gubrud (53 assists, 25 digs) and Maddie Goings (14 kills, 10 digs) registered double-doubles.
The Beavers will be on the road for the final four matches of the year. They'll visit Los Angeles to take on USC at 7 p.m.. Thursday and then go back to UCLA at 1 p.m. Sunday.