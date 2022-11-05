OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to visiting Washington State in three sets

The Oregon State volleyball team was unable to overcome a slow offensive night, falling to Washington State in three sets (25-19, 25-19, 25-22) on Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.

Mychael Vernon finished with 17 kills on 26 attempts and provided half of the team’s 34 kills during the contest. Vernon has led the Beavs (7-16, 2-11 Pac-12) in 13 of the squad's 23 matches. Inna Balyko finished with 26 assists and nine digs, while libero Ryan White led the defensive effort for Oregon State, totaling 15 digs in the match.

A trio of 3-0 runs from Washington State (17-7, 9-4 Pac-12) forced Oregon State into an early timeout trailing 13-7 in the opening set. The Beavers responded with a 4-0 run off a pair of kills from Izzi Szulczewski and Kateryna Tkachenko to draw back within four of the Cougs. The deficit was too much to overcome, as WSU used a .452 hitting percentage and just three errors to take the first stanza 25-19.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Set two went back-and-forth with both teams fighting for the advantage throughout. With the Beavers up four at 9-13. Washington State used a quick timeout to regroup and answer with a 7-2 push to retake the lead at 16-15. Both teams traded points to even the set at 19, but a 6-0 run to end the second gave Washington State a 2-0 set advantage in the match.

Facing an early deficit, OSU fought to get back into the final set, using a 3-0 run with a kill and block by Vernon to knot the set at 9-9. A trio of Beaver errors pushed the Cougs ahead 18-13 and gave Washington State the gap it needed to finish the match at 25-22 in the third and final set.

Oregon State will host No. 19 Washington at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum in a match which will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.