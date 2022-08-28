OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to Vikings in four sets

Attacking errors hurt the Oregon State volleyball team on Saturday in a four-set loss to Portland State at Viking Pavilion.

The hosts took a 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 victory.

The Beavers (0-2) committed 31 attack errors in the match and hit .122 as a team.

Mychael Vernon continued her strong start to the season, leading Oregon State with 14 kills. Vivian Light had eight kills and Aliyah McDonald had seven. Inna Balyko had a team-high 24 assists.

Makayla Lewis led the Vikings (1-1) with 14 kills.

Oregon State will travel to Houston to compete in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup. The Beavers open that event with a match against Alabama at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. OSU will then play Central Arkansas and Houston on Saturday.