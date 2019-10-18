The Oregon State volleyball team took the first set but ultimately fell to USC, 3-1 Friday night at Gill Coliseum. Amy Underdown led the Beavers’ offense with a dozen kills and OSU was effective in the middle with Kory Cheshire and Lindsey Schell each registering eight.
With the loss, OSU drops to 8-10 overall and 2-5 in Pac-12 play, while USC’s record improved to 10-7, 4-3. Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.
“We had some bright spots tonight,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We served very well but our setting made it difficult for the hitters to score. We were effective in the middle and Lindsey Schell was particularly good, and Grace Massey was great as well in the back row.”
The Beavers entered the match with starting setter Maddie Sheehan sidelined by injury forcing freshman Mary Kate Lopez into her first extended action. Lopez along with Montanna Gubrud split the setting duties effectively early in the match with OSU hitting at a .294 (14 kills, 4 errors, 34 attacks) clip in the first set.
OSU bounced back from an early 6-0 that had given USC a lead at 8-4 stringing three in a row together on a pair of kills by Maddie Goings and an ace, the first a season-high eight aces for the Beavers, by Cheshire to make it 11-10 with OSU on top. The set was close throughout with nine ties and six lead changes and the score remained tied at 21-21. A kill by Haylie Bennett, an ace by Amy Underdown and another Bennett kill gave the Beavers set point at 24-21. OSU closed on the game with a Bennett/Schell combination block to take the opening set, 25-21.
The second set was most of the way with USC leading by just two at 16-14 before using a 4-0 run to stretch the lead to 23-16. The Women of Troy would hold on to even the match, taking the set 25-19.
The third was tight early on with the score tied at 10-10, but USC went on a 7-3 stretch to go up 17-13. A Cheshire kill and a Trojan error brought the Beavers back to within two at 17-15. The Trojans used a late 5-0 spurt to push the lead to 24-16. OSU fought off set point twice with back-to-back kills from Underdown and Schell, but dropped the set 25-18.
The fourth stanza was close throughout including 13 ties. The Beavers used a three point flurry that included a kill by Cheshire and an ace by Grace Massey to take a 16-13 lead. However, a 4-1 run by USC knotted the score at 17-17. Still tied at 20-20, USC got a pair of kills followed by two OSU errors to gain the match point situation at 24-20. The Beavers turned away the Trojans on back-to-back points with Schell involved in a pair of blocks but USC held on to secure the set, 25-22, and the match.