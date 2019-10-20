The Oregon State volleyball team fought back from a two-set deficit but fell to UCLA in a tough five-setter Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Set scores were 25-23, 25-15, 28-30, 24-26, 16-14.
The last three sets all went extra and were decided by two points.
The loss drops the Beavers’ overall record to 8-11 and 2-6 in the Pac-12 Conference, while the Bruins improve to 10-7, 5-3.
“To get to a fifth set after the start we had was amazing,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We’ve shown a much better ability fight back when we’re behind recently and we’re learning from those experiences but we just have to keep working."
Montanna Gubrud had 38 assists, Maddie Goings 17 kills and 10 digs and Mary Kate Lopez and Cecilee Max-Brown each had 16 kills. Grace Massey had a match-high 24 digs and Max-Brown, Kory Cheshire and Lindsey Schell each recorded six blocks.
Oregon State is on the road the next two weeks traveling to Arizona (Friday) and Arizona State (Oct. 27) and then Stanford (Nov. 1) and California (Nov. 2).