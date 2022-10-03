OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to Sun Devils in five sets

The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a five-set nailbiter to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12 for the Sun Devils.

Matching her career high with 13 kills, Nursena Ballioglu led the offensive attack for the Beavers and was joined in double figures by Mychael Vernon with 12 kills.

Libero Ryan White had a team-high 17 digs, while Izzi Szulczewski had six blocks.

To open the match, Oregon State (6-8, 1-3 Pac-12) jumped out to a 3-1 lead off a pair of service miscues by the Sun Devils (8-8, 2-2). The opening set was close throughout and a Szulczewski service ace gave the Beavers the push they needed to jump out to a 17-14 lead en route to winning the set.

Knotted at 16 in the second, Arizona State used a 9-2 run to close the frame and even the match at one set apiece.

The offensive woes continued for the Beavers in set three, as 12 attack errors allowed the Sun Devils to take a 2-1 lead.

The Beavers rallied in the fourth set collecting 15 kills from seven different players to bring the match back to even at two sets aside. Trailing 18-15, Oregon State forced ASU into five attack errors over the final 14 points of the set to force the decisive fifth frame.

Oregon State looked like destined to complete the comeback, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the final set. The Sun Devils responded with a 5-0 run to regain the lead, which they wouldn’t surrender, going on to take the final set 15-12.

The Beavers are now on the road for the next four matches beginning with a trip to Seattle to play Washington at 8 p.m. Friday.