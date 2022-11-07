OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to No. 19 Washington in four sets

The Oregon State volleyball team lost to No. 19 Washington in four sets (25-10, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23) Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Izzi Szulczewski led the Beavers (7-17, 2-12 Pac-12) with 15 kills, while Nursena Ballioglu and Kinley Swan each added nine kills. Setter Inna Balyko dished out 43 assists, and libero Ryan White led the defensive effort for OSU with 14 digs.

Mychael Vernon got the match started with a kill on the first point. A kill on the slide by Swan tied things at 6-6. However, the Huskies (17-7, 9-5 Pac-12) took control on a 14-1 run and went on to take the first set, 25-10, behind a .520 hitting percentage and no errors in the first set.

The Beavs jumped out to an early 7-3 lead in the second behind a pair of aces from Szulczewski and two kills from Aliyah McDonald. Behind the third ace of the set from Balyko and a kill from Tkachenko, OSU stretched their lead out to six at 12-6. Four attack errors by the Beavs gave the Huskies the chances they needed to get back in the set and force Oregon State into a timeout clinging to a 19-17 lead. With the set on the line and OSU holding a 24-23 edge, the Beavs went to Swan to put the set away, as the freshman put her fifth kill of the match down to even the match at one set each.

Up by a pair at 8-6, Washington extended their lead to six in set three behind a 4-0 push. Oregon State was unable to draw any closer, as the Huskies used another run to extend their lead and go up two sets to one in the match, taking the third, 25-13.

The Beavers fought out of any early hole in set four to draw even at 10-10 off a big swing by Ballioglu. A solo stuff by Swan and another kill by Ballioglu pushed OSU ahead by two on a 5-0 swing for the Beavers. Back-to-back kills from Tkachenko stretched the OSU advantage to 16-12, but the Huskies once again answered, drawing back within one at 16-15 with a streak of their own. With the match tied at 21-21, the Huskies caught a break with an ace that teetered on the net behind falling on the Oregon State side to give Washington the lead. A pair of kills by Claire Hoffman sealed the set at 25-23 and gave Washington the match, 3-1.

Oregon State hits the road traveling to face Utah on Thursday night and Colorado on Saturday next week.