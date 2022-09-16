OSU volleyball: Beavers fall to LSU

NEW ORLEANS — Izzi Szulczewski led the Oregon State volleyball squad with a double-double performance, but it was not enough as the Beavers were defeated in straight sets (25-18, 27-25, 25-22) by LSU on Friday night at Fogelman Arena.

Szulczewski led the way both offensively and defensive for the Beavers with 14 digs to go along with 11 kills on a night where OSU struggled offensively, hitting just .173. Inna Balyko dished out 26 assists in the match, while Ryan White joined Szulczewski in double-figures with 13 digs.

The Beavers got out to a quick 3-1 start in the opening set behind a service ace from White, but the offense stalled for OSU, as the Tigers went on an 8-0 run midway through the first stanza to capture momentum and take the set 25-18.

Oregon State took control of the second set early with a pair of kills from Mychael Vernon pushing the Beavers advantage to as many as four, but errors took their toll, as seven in the set and a key service mistake late saw the Beavers set-point disappear and the Tigers take a 2-0 lead in the match.

OSU refused to go down without a fight, climbing back from a 16-10 deficit in the final set to tie the match at 19-all, however LSU took advantage of a pair of kills from Alia Williams to close the match.

The Beavers return to action Saturday, closing out nonconference play against tournament host Tulane at 9 a.m.