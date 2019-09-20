The Oregon State volleyball fell to No. 22 Colorado State in the Beavers’ second match of the UNC/CSU Classic Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Set scores were 16-25, 17-25, 26-24 and 22-25.
Maddie Goings registered a team-leading 11 kills. Haylie Bennett was efficient with 10 kills on 25 attempts and Lindsey Schell came off the bench to provide a spark on offense with seven kills.
Grace Massey led a frantic back row defense with 20 digs while Kory Cheshire recorded a team-high six blocks.
The Beavers (6-4) take on Cal Poly on Saturday in their final match of the tournament.