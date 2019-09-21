The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Cal Poly in the final match of the UNC/CSU Classic Saturday morning.
Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 15-25 and 15-25.
“It is unfortunate,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “This was a winnable match but we were done in with poor passing again and that just kills our limited offense. Kory Cheshire was very good today, but we just didn’t have much else to back her up.”
Cheshire and Shekinah Clarke led the Oregon State offense with nine kills each. Cheshire added a team-high five blocks and Maddie Goings registered a team-leading 10 digs to lead the defense.
The Beavers will open Pac-12 action against Oregon on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum.