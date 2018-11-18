For the second this weekend, the Oregon State volleyball team went to five sets before falling short.
Maddie Goings registered a team-best 19 kills and Daniela Vargas added a career-best 13 kills to lead the OSU offense in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Sunday.
Defensively, Grace Massey tied her career-high with 30 digs and Maddy Gravley added nine blocks.
Set scores were 24-26, 33-31, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Oregon State falls to 11-19 overall and 1-17 in Pac-12 play.
“We were aggressive in our serving game and were able to keep them under pressure,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We played good defense and put that ball back on them a lot. Our aggressiveness was really good for most of the match.
“Our back row players were just really good today, especially Grace Massey. She was everywhere. Offensively, Amy (Underdown) was good early and Dani (Vargas) had more kills than she’s had in her career as well. Maddie Goings started slow early but really picked it up later.”
OSU concludes the season this week with a quick trip to Pullman to face Washington State at 7 p.m Wednesday. The Beavers then return to Gill Coliseum to host Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday.