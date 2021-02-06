OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in three

SEATTLE — The Oregon State volleyball team fell in three sets to 11th-ranked Washington on Saturday afternoon in Alaska Airlines Arena.

After winning set one 25-18, the Huskies narrowly topped OSU 27-25 in the second set before going on to take the match in set three, 25-17.

Senior Maddie Goings ended an opening 5-0 run by the Huskies. The teams went on to split the next nine points, alternating rallies, as the Beavers remained within striking distance of Washington at 9-6. After UW took a five point lead, OSU took three of the next four points to cut the deficit to three, 12-9.

Washington went on to jump out to a 24-12 lead following an 8-1 run. The Beavers fought off seven Husky set points with a 6-0 run before Washington eventually went on to claim the 24-18 win.

Oregon State took an early 6-4 lead in set two, but Washington came back with a 4-0 run to claim an 8-6 lead. The teams traded points back-and-forth as the Huskies held off OSU, holding an 11-10 advantage. A 5-1 Oregon State run that included kills from four different Beavers, put them back out in front at 16-15.