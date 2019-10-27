TEMPE, Ariz. — Maddie Goings led the Beavers' offense with 10 kills but the Oregon State volleyball team fell in three sets on the road at Arizona State on Sunday.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
The Beavers (9-12, 3-7 Pac-12) open the second half of the conference season on the road in the Bay Area with matches at Stanford (Friday) and California (Saturday).
“We served so poorly all weekend and it really bit us today,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We blocked poorly as well and gave (ASU) too many good opportunities and we compounded that by not attacking particularly well. We continue to pass well, our passing has really held us together. We had plenty of opportunities but just couldn’t capitalize.”
The Beavers fell behind early in the opening set trailing 8-3. Back-to-back kills by Haylie Bennett and Kory Cheshire followed by an Amy Underdown ace brought the Beavers within one at 14-13. But the they would never take the lead. Middle blocker Lindsey Schell registered four kills on four attacks in the set and finished the match 5 for 5.
Arizona State used a quick 5-1 run straight out of the gate in the second set and pushed it out to a five point lead at 11-6. The Beavers wouldn’t quit, though, pressuring the Sun Devils into several errors to close the gap to 14-13.
ASU went back on the offensive to open the lead back 22-16 eventually gaining set point at 24-18. Oregon State fought off three straight set points including a one-on-one block by Cheshire closing to within 24-21, but ASU got its final point to take the set.
The third set got off to a bad start for Oregon State as ASU burst to a 7-2 lead forcing an early OSU timeout. A 6-1 run by the Beavers featuring two kills apiece by Maddie Goings and Cecilee Max-Brown tied the score at 9-9. But ASU answered with nine of the next 11 to make it 20-12. OSU came back with a 5-0 run of its own including a pair of Underdown aces to creep within three at 20-17 and bringing about an Arizona State timeout. The Sun Devils held off the Beavers in the final stretch to take the set, 25-20, and the match.