OSU volleyball: Beavers fall in four sets at Arizona State

Oregon State won the first set but Arizona State took the next three in a Pac-12 Conference volleyball match on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena.

Set scores were 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 for the Sun Devils (11-12, 5-6 Pac-12).

Izzi Szulczewski recorded a double-double, leading the Beavers with 14 digs and 11 kills. Mychael Vernon joined her in double figures offensively with 10 kills. Setter Inna Balyko finished with 40 assists.

Libero Ryan White led the OSU defense with 15 digs. Emma Villaluz joined Szulczewski and White with 11 digs for her sixth match in double figures this season.

Freshman Kinley Swan continued her freshman campaign with seven kills and one error and is now just one kill away from 100 in her first season with the program.

Oregon State (7-14, 2-9 Pac-12) will play at noon Sunday at Arizona.