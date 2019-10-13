PULLMAN, Wash. — Junior opposite hitter Haylie Bennett recorded a career-high 22 kills, but the Oregon State volleyball team fell to No. 24 Washington State in four sets Sunday afternoon.
Set scores were 35-32, 35-21, 18-25, 25-18.
After opening the conference season 2-0, the Beavers are now 2-4 in the league with a 8-9 record overall. Washington State improved to 15-3, 4-2 with the win.
“Today was better. We did a much better job of bouncing back after mistakes and not letting it effect the next play,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We have been struggling to get everybody clicking at the same time. It seems like there is always one or two that can’t get it going at a given time. We’ve had to change lineups so often that finding continuity has been difficult. We were close in the first two sets, we just need to make a couple more plays and we can turn those scores around.
“Haylie Bennett was phenomenal today. We had most of our success today hitting from the right side with her and Maddie Goings. But we struggled to get our middles going and for us to be successful we really need to have all of our options open.”
The opening set was close for a bit as Oregon State used a 3-0 spurt behind a pair of Amy Underdown kills to take the lead at 6-4, but eight straight points by the Cougars gave them a 12-6 advantage. OSU trailed by seven at 20-13 before pressing back to close the gap to 24-21 as Bennett began to heat up finishing the set with five kills. WSU finished the set off by a score of 25-21.
Washington State led the second set wire-to-wire, but the Beavers held tight trailing by two at 10-8 before the Cougars used a 6-1 run to go up 16-9. Two Bennett kills during a 4-1 run brought OSU back to within two at 22-20 to force a WSU timeout. The Cougars hung on to take the set, 25-21, going up 2-0.
The Beavers came back from the break with inspired play. Bennett recorded the Beavers’ first three kills of the set as points came in bunches. After Bennett, it was Chloe Brown with a pair of kills and then Underdown with two more to make it 9-9. OSU used a 7-1 burst headlined by a block by Goings and Lindsey Schell and as well as a Goings kill to take the lead at 17-12. Back-to-back kills by Brown and Goings made it 19-13 forcing a WSU timeout. Oregon State continued to push taking the third set by a score of 25-18, to force a fourth set.
WSU jumped to a quick 7-3 lead to open the fourth set leading to an early Beavers timeout. The Cougars continued to pressure the Beavers with three in a row making it 10-4. OSU fought back with a 5-2 run as Kory Cheshire registered two kills to get within two at 14-12. A 6-1 run by WSU made it 20-13 and a series of sideouts gave the Cougars the set, 25-18, and match.
Oregon State is back at home this week to host the Los Angeles schools at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will face USC at 7 p.m. Friday and UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday.