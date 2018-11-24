The Oregon State volleyball team won the first set but could not keep pace in a four-set loss to Oregon in Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14.
The Civil War marked the close of the 2018 season for the Beavers, who finish the year with a record of 11-21 and 1-19 in Pac-12 Conference play.
“We were energized and really into it in the first set. That is as well as we’ve played all year,” Oregon State head coach Mark Barnard said. “But when the adrenaline wore off and it was just volleyball we let down and Oregon has a very good volleyball team and showed it.”
“Our passing wasn’t very good tonight and that is very unusual for this team and because of the passing we were really only able to get consistent production from Amy Underdown.”
Underdown had 19 kills to lead OSU and Lindsey Schell added nine.
Maddie Sheehan had 34 assists and Grace Massey had 30 digs.
Willow Johnson led UO with 14 kills, Ronika Stone had 11 and Lindsey Vander Weide 10.
Oregon finishes the regular season at 20-11, 13-7.