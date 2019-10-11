SEATTLE — Junior Maddie Goings returned to form Friday night leading the OSU offense with nine kills, but the Beaver volleyball team fell in three sets to No. 11 Washington Friday night in OSU’s first conference road test of the season.
The Beavers took the loss dropping their record to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the league, while Washington improved to 12-3, 3-2. Set scores were 19-25, 16-25 and 16-25.
Chloe Brown added seven kills and also collected a team-leading 11 digs while libero Grace Massey notched six.
“Maddie Goings was really good tonight. She really turned things around from last week and her play is very important for us,” head coach Mark Barnard said. “But Washington is a very good team and they are a really big team and it was just too much for us. We weren’t bad on the attack but our passing was not good enough and put our setters in poor positions.”
Oregon State returns to action at noon on Sunday to face No. 24 Washington State in Pullman.