STANFORD, Calif. — The Oregon State volleyball team fell in three sets at No. 5 Stanford on Friday evening.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-9.
With the loss, the Beavers fall to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in the Pac-12, while the Cardinal improve to 15-4 and 9-2.
"We battled pretty well for two sets," OSU coach Mark Barnard said. "But there were a crucial one or two points in each that we just couldn't get a kill or make the pass that we needed. Confidence rides on those points and we just didn't make the plays.
"We served significantly better tonight than we did last week and we had them in trouble in the second set. We had moments of really good play where we were doing some great things, but we didn't have enough of those moments and the moments didn't last long enough."
Cecilee Max-Brown led the Beavers with nine kills and Maddie Goings added seven with nine digs. Grace Massey had a team-high 11 digs and Kory Cheshire recorded four blocks.
OSU plays at No. 20 California on Saturday.