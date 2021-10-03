OSU volleyball: Beavers fall at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. —The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a three-set match to No. 24 Colorado. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
Oregon State falls to 2-12 overall and 0-4 in Pac-12 play. The Beavers have played all 14 matches this season on the road.
Senior Maddie Goings led the Beavers offensively with 14 kills off 34 attacks. She also added five digs, one ace and one block assist. Kateryna Tkachenko followed with eight kills and one ace. Freshman Ashlyn Beaver made her fourth appearance and led the team with 22 assists while also picking up her first collegiate kill. Senior Grace Massey finished with 13 digs to bring her career total to 1,943.
Senior Lindsey Schell led Oregon State with three total blocks, including a solo block. Freshman Iris Coba finished with a career-high six digs.
Oregon State will open the home slate of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Stanford.