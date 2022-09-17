OSU volleyball: Beavers earn four-set victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Nursena Ballioglu and Izzi Szulczewski led the Oregon State volleyball team to a four-set win over Tulane on Saturday morning at Fogelman Arena.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25 for the Beavers.

Ballioglu, a freshman, recorded the first double-double of her Beaver career with a career-high 13 kills along with a career-best 16 digs. Szulczewski earned her second triple-double in three matches going for 22 assists, 13 digs and 12 kills to become just the sixth athlete at the Division I level with two or more triple-doubles so far this season.

Kateryna Tkachenko joined the pair in double figures with 11 kills.

Libero Ryan White led the way defensively for the Beavs with 22 digs, while Vivian White added four solo blocks.

The match looked destined for a fifth and final set with the Green Wave jumping out to an 8-3 lead early in the fourth, but a 6-0 run from the Beavers tied the set at 9-all. Back-to-back kills by Szulczewski ended the match.

The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum to open Pac-12 Conference play against Oregon on Wednesday night.