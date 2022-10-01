OSU volleyball: Beavers drop home match to Arizona

The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a Pac-12 Conference match to Arizona Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 for the Wildcats.

The Beavers were held to a .159 hitting clip by the Wildcats. Mychael Vernon led the Beavs with 10 kills, while Kinley Swan also had an efficient night, collecting nine kills on 15 attempts with just one error. Libero Ryan White was solid on the back line for OSU, compiling 12 of the Beavers 52 digs.

Both teams fought to take a handle early in the first frame, with the two teams exchanging points for much of the opening portion of the match. A pair of attack errors by OSU helped the Wildcats push out to a 10-6 lead, but the Beavers fought back with five of the next six points to even the set at 11 a side. The two teams battled back-and-forth with the score being tied on 13 different occasions in set one, but a final 5-1 push from Arizona gave the Wildcats the opening stanza.

Struggling to regain composure, the Oregon State attack faltered, hitting just .083 in the second, as the Wildcats took control of the match, only trailing at the 1-0 mark in the set.

After jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the third the match looked like it could potentially head towards a fourth set, but a 5-0 push midways through the set by the Wildcats tied the frame at 12 all. Knotted at 17, the Wildcats used an attack error by the Beavs and kills from Puk Stubbe and Zyonna Fellows to take their final lead of the night and seal the straight-sets victory.

Oregon State (6-7, 1-2) returns to action on Sunday, closing a four-game homestand against Arizona State. First serve from Gill Coliseum is set for noon.