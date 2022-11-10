OSU volleyball: Beavers drop five-setter at Utah

The Oregon State volleyball team pushed Utah to the limit on Thursday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, falling in five sets.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 15-12 for the Utes.

Mychael Vernon led the Beavs with 16 kills, while Kateryna Tkachenko finished with 14. Libero Ryan White led the way with 20 digs and setter Inna Balyko dished out 43 assists.

Oregon State (7-18, 2-13 Pac-12) got off to a slow start offensively, hitting just .116 in the opening set. A kill from Izzi Szulczewski got the Beavers back within a pair, before a 5-0 run from the Utes (16-11, 9-7) extended their lead to 15-8. Trailing by eight, sophomore Emily Bourne entered and provided a spark for OSU, collecting two kills in a 6-1 push before ultimately dropping the set, 25-19.

Trading points back-and-forth for the opening portion of the second stanza, Oregon State grabbed the lead at 9-8 off a Utes' attack error. A pair of kills from Kinley Swan as part of a 4-0 run saw the Beavers extend their edge out to 14-11. Holding an 18-14 advantage, Utah answered with four straight to draw even. After Utah took the lead back at 20-19, OSU answered with another 4-0 swing to take control and sealed the second set, 25-22, with kills from Tkachenko and Szulczewski.

The Beavs went to work early in the third, grabbing a 5-2 advantage off a service ace from Vernon. The success at the service line continued for OSU, as back-to-back aces from Szulczewski stretched the Beavers' lead to 11-4. OSU continued to push, going on a 9-1 run, in part due to three consecutive kills by Vernon to extend the advantage to 16-5. Using eight attack errors by Utah, the Beavers led by as many as 15 in the set, going up 2-1 in the match, with a 25-14 victory in the third.

Fighting to keep the match alive, Utah flipped the script in set four, using a big 8-0 run to jump out to a 10-2 lead. Oregon State clawed back and drew within one off an Inna Balyko ace at 16-15. Utah answered to force the match to a fifth and final set, taking the fourth, 25-20.

In the fifth, Utah took control early, leading 8-5 at the switch. OSU answered to tie the match at 8-8 off three-straight attack errors by the Utes. Oregon State gave Utah the points back with three straight errors of their own to take the fifth set, 15-12.

Oregon State returns to the court at 6 p.m. Saturday at Colorado.