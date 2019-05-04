BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Oregon State volleyball team defeated Western Washington in four games to begin the spring season on Saturday.
The Beavers started the day slowly, easing back into game action, during the morning before picking up their intensity in the true game setting in the afternoon, according to head coach Mark Barnard.
Oregon State won the match 3-1, falling in the second set 27-25 after coming back from a 22-13 deficit and just missing a sweep.
“The spring season is an interesting time when we can just go out and play,” Barnard said. “We really set out to work on our passing and blocking in a game situation today. We can practice it, but we can’t replicate it in practice. Today was productive for us and we were able to play everyone that was available.”
Spring season continues next Saturday, May 11, when OSU hosts Oregon at 8 p.m. as part of the Willamette Volleyball Classic. It will be the Beavers’ only home match of the spring. The event is free and doors open at 7 p.m.