SAN DIEGO, Calif. — For the second time this season, the Oregon State volleyball team defeated a Top 25 team, this time taking down No. 23 San Diego on Saturday afternoon.
The Beavers, who went 3-0 at the SDSU/USD Challenge, won the match in five sets with scores of 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 18-25 and 15-12.
It is the second time OSU has defeated a ranked team in five sets this season. The Beavers knocked off then-No. 21 Iowa State in Ames at the Iowa State Challenge during the season’s opening weekend.
“It was a great defensive effort today,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “We had some unbelievable rallies that went our way. But that was a product of really solid play at the net and as well as in the back row. Grace (Massey) was fantastic on defense.”
Oregon State had 22 blocks, the most since a five-set win against Long Beach State in 2014, with Maddy Gravley rejecting a career-high 12 USD attacks. Serena Bruin and Haylie Bennett each added eight blocks.
“Our blocking really stepped up and adjusted to what San Diego was doing and really got going," Barnard said. "Maddy Gravley had a great game on offense as well as on defense.”
Underdown paced the Beavers offense with a 17 kills, while Gravley chipped in 10 for the first double-double of her career.
“We really made an effort today to score in the middle to free up our outside hitters. That made a noticeable difference for us. Offensively, Amy (Underdown) was our most steady attacker and Haylie Bennett was a difference-maker too.”
Underdown was named as the SDSU/USD Challenge tournament MVP and Maddy Gravley was selected to the all-tournament team.