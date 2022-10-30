 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU volleyball: Beavers come up short in five-setter at Arizona

The Oregon State volleyball team pushed Arizona to the limit on their home court, but ultimately fell in five sets on Sunday afternoon at the McKale Center.

Set scores were 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 for the Wildcats.

The Beavers (7-15, 2-12 Pac-12 Conference) were led by Mychael Vernon with 20 kills. Izzi Szulczewski finished with 14 and Kateryna Tkanchenko had 12.

Libero Ryan White finished with 22 digs. Szulczewski recorded another double-double with 14 digs and was joined by setter Inna Balyko with 48 assists and 11 digs.

Freshman Kinley Sawn recorded the 100th kill of her freshman campaign early in the first set.

Oregon State returns home to face Washington State at 6 p.m. Friday.

