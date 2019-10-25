TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State volleyball team came back from a two-set deficit to defeat Arizona in five for the Pac-12 road win.
Set scores were 13-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13.
“That was a really gritty, resilient win,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “They did a great job of not letting an awful first set affect them during the rest of the match.”
The Wildcats dominated the first two sets, hitting .320 or better in both of them and winning by a combined 17 points, but then fell by the minimum two points in the third, fourth and fifth sets in the loss.
In the third set, Arizona was two points away from the sweep, leading Oregon State 23-21, riding the momentum of a 4-0 run and appearing to be closing in on a straight-set victory. Instead, Oregon State stormed back to score five of the final six points in the frame to steal the set and take over the momentum in the match.
Both teams have battled a slew of injuries throughout the early portion of the season, with the Beavers playing without starting setter Maddie Sheehan again this weekend. However, Montanna Gubrud was called on to direct the offense in the final three sets leading the Beavers to the win. Gubrud’s 39 assists and 14 digs were each career-highs for the senior setter.
“Montanna played very well. She just kept dishing it up there and did a nice job of improving her set to the right side to get Haylie (Bennett) going as the match went along.”
Cecilee Max-Brown led OSU with 16 kills. Haylie Bennett added 15 and Maddie Goings had 12.