Oregon State's volleyball team dropped the final three sets and its Pac-12 home opener against No. 13 Washington, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
Set scores were 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10.
Oregon State (10-4, 0-2), which was coming off a loss to Oregon to open Pac-12 play on Thursday, seized control of the contest by setting the tone early with wins in the first two sets and using the Gill Coliseum crowd to its advantage.
Despite the Beavers having all the momentum on their side, Washington was able to seize it back and create its own energy.
Head coach Mark Barnard, in his third season at the helm of the Oregon State program, said his team was in the exact same situation against Washington last year.
OSU won 3-2 then, but this time the Beavers just didn’t have the offense to close out with the Huskies.
“The difference this year (is) we don’t have the offense that we had last year,” Barnard said. “Getting the ball off the floor in the fifth was just too difficult and the mindset of the players became a little bit more defensive and then we kinda convinced ourselves maybe we shouldn’t be here. It was an unfortunate way to finish.”
After the Beavers claimed the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-21, Washington responded in the the following two, winning 25-18 and 25-19, setting up the fifth and final set.
“There was a momentum shift and we lost some of our energy and then Washington took off with their energy,” Kayla Ellis said.
Barnard echoed Ellis’ comments, noting that OSU began to lose a little bit of its edge, starting in the third set.
“It was a gradual thing, but it started in the third set,” Barnard said. “We were hanging right in there after we lost the third set, and then started the fourth off really well.
"Unfortunately, we lost five or six points in a row in the fourth, and immediately after there was a notable change in their mindsets. We took it a little too hard.”
Washington jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the fifth set and never looked back en route to a 15-10 win to take the match.
Maddie Goings and Maddie Sheehan led the way for the Beavers, with Goings finishing with 20 kills and 12 digs while Sheehan notched 38 assists and 14 digs. Amy Underdown also added 11 kills and 10 digs.
Grace Massey and Ellis each chipped in 13 and 14 digs respectively.
“It was really tough, because we should have finished it in three sets after we won the first two,” Goings said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t execute well on our finish.”
With the loss, the Beavers are now 2-2 against ranked opponents with wins over then-No. 21 Iowa State and No. 23 San Diego State, and losses to No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Washington.
“Last year we had an amazing season and we started off with some tough losses,” Goings said. “The Pac-12 is a strong conference and we just have to look at the next game every time.”
The Beavers return to Gill Coliseum on Friday when they face Arizona State at 7 p.m.