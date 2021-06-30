OSU volleyball: Beavers announce 2021 Pac-12 schedule

Eleven of Oregon State's 20 Pac-12 volleyball matches will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks, the school announced on Wednesday.

The nonconference schedule and remaining conference game times will be announced when finalized.

OSU opens its conference schedule with four straight matches on the road, beginning with rival Oregon on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., followed by a match at Arizona at noon on Sept. 26. Following their trip to Tucson, the Beavers will travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah at p.m. on Oct. 1 and Colorado in Boulder on Oct. 3.

The matches against Oregon, Arizona, and Utah will all be on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State opens its home conference schedule on the Pac-12 Networks against Stanford at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8 and will face California on Oct 10 in Gill Coliseum.

Washington State and Washington will visit Corvallis on Oct. 15 and 17, respectively, with the match on the 17th against Washington being televised on the Pac-12 Networks at noon.

The Beavers hit the road again for another Pac-12 Network game at USC at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22. They will remain in Los Angeles to face UCLA at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24.