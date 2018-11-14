Three athletes signed National Letters of Intent to join the Oregon State volleyball program in 2019, head coach Mark Barnard announced Wednesday.
The 2019 recruiting class consists of Mary Kate Lopez (Mount Prospect, Ill./Loyola Academy), Cecilee Max-Brown (White Rock, B.C./Earl Marriot Secondary) and Mykenna Nelson (Phoenix, Ariz./Greenway HS).
“This is a very good class for us,” Barnard said. “We have addressed three major areas where we definitely need new people. All three have had very promising junior careers and all are capable of earning starting spots next year.”
Lopez, a 6-foot-3 left-handed setter, led her high school squad to a school record for wins in a season this fall. She directed the offense to record two of the three highest kill totals for a season in school history as a junior and senior. In 2018, Lopez was named as the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference (GCAC) Female Athlete of the Year, was an all-conference selection and was named to the PrepVolleyball Senior Aces list.
In addition, she was named to the 2017 Under Armour American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Phenom List. She played club volleyball for First Alliance directing her team to the 2017 Great Lakes Super Power League championship title.
“Mary Kate will have a much greater presence at the net than we currently have and is a viable threat in the front row," Barnard said. "She has played on a good club team for a number of years in the Chicago area and she’ll have the opportunity to play right away.”
Max-Brown, a 6-1 outside hitter, is a three-time national champion in Canada and has twice played on the Canadian National Team. She was named as the U17 national team MVP and is a provincial gold medalist and all-star. She was named as an AAU All-American in 2018 with Washington Volleyball Academy.
A multi-sport athlete, Max-Brown also competes in track and field in the high jump, 100-meters, 200m and 400m.
“Cecilee can pass and hit and is capable of playing all the way around. She is a good attacker and a much better blocker and will vie for a spot for sure. She is a hard worker and has a really good volleyball IQ.”
Nelson, who will play libero and defensive specialist for the Beavers, re-joins her former club Nya Buckner in 2019. She recently helped her Greenway High team to a pair of 4A Arizona state championship titles. In addition, she was recently named Skyline 4A Region Player of the Year and has been a multi-year selection to all-state, all-region and all-district teams during her high school career and was named as a PrepVolleyball Senior Ace. She concluded her high school career with more than 1,500 digs.
Nelson was also named as the MVP of her softball team and also plays soccer and was a three-year letterwinner in tennis.
“Mykenna is a very good player. She is a good passer, is quick on her feet and can handle the second ball well too. She’s also a good server and will challenge for playing time right away.”