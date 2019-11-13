The Oregon State volleyball team signed four players, including Corvallis High star Nevaeh Bray. Also joining the class are Aliyah McDonald, Ellie Turner and Mychael Vernon.
“I really like this group,” coach Mark Barnard said. “We have a nice balance across three positions. The addition of two middles really add to the depth and they are all players who are leaders on really good teams. These additions to the program gives us some high quality, impact players.”
Bray, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, helped lead Corvallis to three straight state tournaments, including winning the 5A title as a junior in 2018 and finishing third last Saturday, as well as three Mid-Willamette Conference titles. Bray will rejoin her former CHS teammate Taylor Quinn with the Beavers.
“Nevaeh has been in our backyard here in Corvallis and we are fortunate that she had a desire to stay close to home,” Barnard said. “She has made significant improvement over the last two years. She is a strong, fast middle and has all of the physical attributes to play a major role for us.”
Vernon is an outside hitter who was named as a 2019 AVCA Under Armour first-team All-American last week.
McDonald, a 6-1 middle blocker, played four years on the varsity squad at Glenda Dawson High setting the school’s block record with 370.
Turner, who will play libero and defensive specialist for the Beavers, led her Westlake High team in digs two seasons earning all-district honors and was the 2019 Vype Junior Player of the Year runner-up.