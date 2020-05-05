OSU volleyball: Beavers add assistant coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Khrystenko has been added to the Oregon State volleyball coaching staff as an assistant coach, head coach Mark Barnard announced on Tuesday.

“I am very excited to have Anna joining our staff,” Barnard said. “After stints in the ACC and Big 10, she is well and truly versed in what it takes to operate successfully within the Pac-12. She has strong recruiting ties both domestically and internationally as well as a depth of international playing experience – all of which will significantly benefit this program. Anna is extremely well regarded by the student-athletes that she has previously coached and, in my mind, that speaks volumes for her as a person and coach.”

Khrystenko brings a depth of volleyball knowledge after five years of coaching along with five years on the Ukranian National team and more than a decade as a professional athlete.

“I don’t know what to say except that I am very happy,” Khrystenko said. “I want to thank (OSU depury athletic director) Marianne Vydra and Mark Barnard for this opportunity and the team for allowing me to be a part of the family.