OSU volleyball: Barnard will not return as head coach

Oregon State volleyball head coach Mark Barnard will step down from that position at the end of the regular season, he announced on Wednesday.

In a written announcement, Barnard stated that he is retiring to pursue other opportunities and interests.

“Both myself and my wife, Louise, would like to thank Scott Barnes and the University for providing me with 18 unforgettable years,” Barnard wrote. “It was an honor to coach the volleyball program and be associated with so many great student-athletes, staff, coaches and alumni.

"We moved here with the intention of spending three to four years living in the U.S. and it somehow turned into 18. We are very grateful that we were able to raise our family in such a wonderful town and will always consider this our home. I am excited to spend more time in our real estate business and travel.”

The Beavers (7-19, 2-14 Pac-12) have four matches remaining on the schedule. Oregon State will host USC at 6 p.m. Friday and UCLA at noon Sunday. The Beavers will travel to play Stanford on Wednesday and wrap up the season with a match at rival Oregon on Nov. 25.

Barnard joined Oregon State in 2005 as an assistant coach and was promoted to associate head coach in July 2008. He took over the program as the head coach on June 27, 2016.

During his 18 years with the program, the Beavers advanced to the NCAA tournament two times, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2014 after postseason wins over Creighton and UALR.

Two players received All-America accolades during his time, including Mary-Kate Marshall who is the program’s only two-time recipient. He also helped lead 15 players to all-Pac-12 honors and had more than 100 student-athletes receive Pac-12 all-academic recognition

“All of us at Oregon State thank Mark Barnard for his long-time commitment to our athletic department, the volleyball program and the student-athletes he coached while in Corvallis,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said in a school release. “We wish Mark and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Oregon State will immediately begin a national search for Barnard’s successor, Barnes said.