MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Oregon State volleyball team led late in every set but fell 3-1 to Kansas State on Friday in its second game of the day at the KSU Invitational.
Set scores were 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-22.
“We played a lot better than we have in a couple weeks,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “We played pretty well for the majority of the match. Really out of four sets, we played well for thee and a half. We just struggled to terminate the ball at times.”
Maddie Goings had 19 kills, Philomath High School grad Haylie Bennett 12 kills and Amy Underdown 12 kills and 10 digs for OSU (5-2). Maddie Sheehan added 41 assists and Grace Massey had 18 digs.
The Beavers opened the tournament by sweeping Nebraska-Omaha on Friday morning. Set scores were 25-17, 32-30 and 25-23.
Underdown led the Beavers with 11 kills; Bennett and Goings had nine apiece. Santiam Christian grad Maddy Gravley led the defense with five blocks and Massey led four Beavers in double-figures with 18 digs.
OSU concludes the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday with a match against North Texas.
Men's soccer
OSU rolled to a 3-1 win against Cal State-Bakersfield at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers scored two goals in the first 17 minutes. After a quick score for CSUB, Gloire Amanda tied it with a goal from close range off a blocked shot at 7:56.
Eric Diaz slipped a shot past the goalie for the second and the Beavers went into the half with a 2-1 lead. Don Tchilao curled a shot into the corner of the goal off an assist from Diaz to give the Beavers the two-goal lead at 65:33.
"I was proud of the way the guys came out,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. "We spent a lot of time [preparing] for this game, and the boys bought in.
"We made it difficult on ourselves by getting a red card late on, but the fight, the resiliency and the will to win was inspiring. We [feel] good about where we stand moving forward. We still have places to improve, but I love where this group is at.”
The Beavers outshot the Roadrunners 17-8. OSU plays UC Davis at Lorenz Field on Monday.