OSU women's track: Mitchell set for Olympic Trials

Oregon State's Kaylee Mitchell is set to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Mitchell will race in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after qualifying for the event with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds, which she set at the Pac-12 Championships on May 15 where she finished third. The U.S. Olympic Trial qualifying standard for the event is 9:50.00.

The U.S. Olympic Trials begin Friday and run through June 27 with the first round of the steeplechase taking place at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

The finals will be June 24 at 8:47 pm.

