OSU women's track: Mitchell qualifies for Olympic Trials

Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell shattered the school 3,000-meter steeplechase record at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the event.
Mitchell finished third in the race with a new school record time of 9 minutes, 48.30 seconds, besting the previous record set by her earlier this season.
“Some days you have it and others you don’t, I am super grateful I had it that day,” Mitchell said. “Learning to believe in myself has been hard and something I work on daily, so when moments like this happen it is extra sweet. This shows that you can do anything you put your mind to. I am very excited to say I qualified for the Olympic Trials in June.”
The U.S. Olympic Trials will be held June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene. The first round of the women’s steeplechase is scheduled for June 20 at 6:35 p.m., while the finals are set for June 24 at 8:47 p.m.