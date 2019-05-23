SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oregon State high jumper Ann Wingeleth qualified for the NCAA Championships on the first day of competition at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships on Thursday.
Wingeleth finished in a tie for 10th place with a leap of 5 feet, 8¾ inches on her first attempt.
Lindsay McShane competed in the hammer throw on Thursday evening, the first of two events for the junior. McShane finished 18th with a throw of 196-9, which came on her final attempt.
The Beavers had three entrants into the javelin in Destiny Dawson, Delaney Hall and Jordynn Slater. Dawson, a 2018 All-American, had the best finish for OSU in 24th place with a toss of 147-3. Hall managed a throw of 139-8 to finish in 37th, while Slater managed 136-3 for 44th.
Oregon State continues competition at the regional event on Friday with the discus and the 3,000-meter steeplechase.