AUSTIN, Texas — Oregon State's Ann Wingeleth took 10th place in the women’s high jump on Saturday earning USTFCCCA All-American second team honors at the NCAA Track & Field Championships.
A redshirt junior from Lyman, Wyo., Wingeleth set a new personal best clearing 5-feet, 10-inches on her second attempt at the height during the evening competition on Saturday. Wingeleth became the fourth athlete in Oregon State women’s track and field history to earn All-American honors at the NCAA Championships.
With her performance on Saturday, Wingeleth moves up from No. 8 on Oregon State’s all-time list in the high jump to a tie at No. 6. Wingeleth shares that spot with Sara Almen.
This marks three years in a row that an Oregon State athlete has earned All-American honors at the NCAA Championships. Wingeleth is proceeded by Destiny Dawson (2018) and Kara Hallock (2017).