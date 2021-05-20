OSU track: Seven Beavers qualify for West regional

The Oregon State track and field team qualified seven athletes for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Kaylee Mitchell, Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Lindsay McShane, Sydney Guthrie-Baker, Batya Beard, Audrey Lookner, and Sara Sanders will compete in the event in College Station, Texas from May 27-29.

McShane and Fetherstonhaugh will each be making their second appearances in at regionals after they both qualified for the first time in 2019. Mitchell, Guthrie-Baker, Beard, Lookner, and Sanders will all be making their first trip.

Qualifiers from the West preliminary round will advance to the NCAA Championships at University of Oregon's Hayward Field on June 10-12. Each event at regionals features 48 competitors with the top 12 finishers in the West and East advancing to the finals in Eugene.

Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh qualified in the steeplechase, McShane and Guthrie-Baker each qualified in the hammer throw, Beard in the 10-kilometer run, Lookner in the 5-kilometer run and Sanders in the javelin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0