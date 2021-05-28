OSU track: Sanders hits javelin PR at NCAA regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Freshman Sara Sanders posted a javelin personal record during the Oregon State track and field team’s first day of action at the NCAA West Regional in E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Sanders recorded a throw of 47.86 meters for a new PR to finish 23rd in her first NCAA Regional appearance.

In what was a historic senior season for Lindsay McShane, she capped off her OSU career with a hammer throw of 60.86 to finish 17th in the West Regional field. She ends her career as the top performer in the hammer throw in program history with a distance of 64.47.

Sydney Guthrie-Baker finished her career at Oregon State by placing 37th in the hammer throw with a distance of 56.25m at her first career NCAA West Regionals.

OSU coach Louie Quintana said the throwers had a great year.

“I know Lindsay (McShane) is disappointed not to make the NCAA Championships, but she had a great year," he said. "I am proud of Sara (Sanders), she was awesome today.”

The Beavers will wrap up the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday with Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh in the 3,000 steeplechase at 4:10 p.m. Pacific, while Audrey Lookner will race in the 5,000 at 6:30 pm.

